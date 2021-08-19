ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – St. Mary’s College of Maryland has named DJ Hayes the new Head Athletic Trainer for the Seahawks. Hayes started his duties Monday (Aug 16).

Hayes joins the Seahawks after spending six years with St. Mary’s Ryken High School, located in Leonardtown, Md. Hayes served as the Head Athletic Trainer from August 2014 to July 2020 before being named Director of Athletic Training and Assistant Athletic Director for the Knights.

When asked about Hayes’ hiring Athletic Director, Crystal Gibson stated, “We are excited to welcome DJ into the Seahawk family, he brings great talent and extraordinary experience to the department and area of athletic training. DJ will immediately provide energy, leadership, and mentorship for our students and staff in this very critical area.”

Prior to St. Mary’s Ryken, Hayes gathered a wide range of experience working with different programs and in different settings of the Athletic Training field. Hayes served as a volunteer intern athletic trainer with the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, a minor league baseball team in Waldorf, Md. Hayes also spent two years as an intern for Camp Woodward in Woodward, Pa. Camp Woodward is an extreme sports camp where Hayes gained experience working with sports including but not limited to, skateboarding, gymnastics, and bicycle motocross (BMX).

Hayes earned his Bachelor of Science in Athletic Training from The Pennsylvania State University. Following graduation Hayes, attend Temple University to earn his Master’s of Science in Kinesiology with a concentration in Athletic Training. More recently, Hayes completed his Master’s of Science in Sports Administration from Arkansas University.

“I would like to thank the Director of Athletics, Crystal Gibson , Associate Athletic Director, Jim Crammer, and the entire hiring committee for selecting me for the Head Athletic Trainer position” stated Hayes. “I am beyond grateful for the opportunity to return working in collegiate athletics and extremely excited to work alongside the amazing coaching staff and administration at St. Mary’s College of Maryland!”

