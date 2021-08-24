Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 102. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.

AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR WEDNESDAY AUGUST 25 2021... The Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments in association with the Maryland Department of the Environment, Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, and District Department of Environment have issued a Code ORANGE Air Quality Alert Wednesday for the DC metro area.

A Code Orange Air Quality Alert means that air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups. Sensitive groups include children, people suffering from asthma, heart disease, or other lung diseases, and the elderly. The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors.

For more information on ground-level ozone and fine particles please visit www.mde.maryland.gov/programs/air/.

