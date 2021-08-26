Camper (TCAS) is a tan and white male Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mix. He is approximately 2 years, 1 month old. He weighs about 57 lbs.. He has not been neutered but will be fully vetted upon adoption.

This stunning guy came into us as a stray- can you believe that? Camper has good looks and a good soul. While we may not have any background information on him, Camper is proving to be a sweet and polite gentleman. He seems curious with other dogs in the shelter.





To make an appointment to come to meet him, email animalshelter@charlescountymd.gov today!

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Tri-County Animal Shelter

6707 Animal Shelter Road

Hughesville, MD 20637

301-932-1713

EMAIL: animalshelter@charlescountymd.gov

Like this: Like Loading...