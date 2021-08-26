The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) celebrated 36 CSM graduates who became certified as Medical Coding Specialists, Medical Assistants, or EMS-Paramedics during an Allied Health Career Recognition Ceremony on Aug. 19. All of the students were recognized by attendees of the online ceremony as “hometown heroes” and for graduating in one of the college’s Allied Health programs that were ranked 29th nationally six months ago.

Acting Chair of the Nursing Dr. Sara Cano was the evening’s Mistress of Ceremonies and she hosted the event in collaborationwithInterimAssistantDean for the School of Science and Health Turner Coggins. “One of my heroes and founder of modern nursing, Florence Nightingale, oncesaid,‘I attribute my success to this – I never gave or took any excuse.’’ Cano shared. “Because you did not give or take any excuse, you have completed the requirements for your program and have achieved your goal.We welcome you and honor you tonight,” she told the graduates.

Medical Coding Specialist

The graduates who earn the Medical Coding Specialist certificate completed a minimum of 37 credit hours ofcourse work in areas from Anatomy and Physiology,Medical Terminology, Pathophysiology,Pharmacology, Medical Coding to include diagnostic and procedural codingandRevenue Cycle Management.?

The nine CSM students receiving their Medical Coding Specialist certificate were Skyler Barrick, Lauren Faucette, Ann Hayes, Dajawn Knight, Amanda Mainor, Iniesha Marshal, Delaina McElvine, Jessica, Minner, and Mary Noe.

“This profession combines healthcare, computers, security, turning physician words into codes for the reimbursement for healthcare services,” explained is Medical Coding Certificate/HIM Program Coordinator, Professor Candi Hume. “Our Medical Coding Specialist graduates will enter the workforce as coders, billers, insurance specialists, charge entry analysts, and auditors. ?They can work for hospitals, doctor’s offices, insurance companies, the government, and in many healthcare arenas. “This a career that will take them as long and as high as they want to go.”

Medical Assistants

An additional nine CSM students earned their Medical Assistant certificates and more than half of those students have already been hired to work in the field. Hume called the new medical assistants a “very intelligent and dedicated class who will become the backbone of today’s non-emergent, out-patient services.”

The newly certified medical assistants are Angela Becknauld?, Ann Carter, Jennah Hutson-Latham, Morgan Green, Nedisha Oscar?, Gabriela Ochoa, Thania Martinez-Ochoa, Tajhi Sesay, and Tyla Wilson.

Medical assistants provide a broad variety of services including collecting and preparing laboratory specimens?, performing phlebotomy and basic laboratory tests?, instructing patients about medication and special diets, preparing and administering medications, including by intramuscular, intradermal, and subcutaneous injections—including vaccinations/immunizations, as directed by a physician or other licensed provider (e.g., a nurse practitioner or physician assistant)?, taking electrocardiograms? and providing wound care.

Emergency Medical Services Paramedics?

CSM Emergency Medical Services Program Coordinator Dr. April Rollins celebrated 18 graduates in the Emergency Medical Services Paramedic program. Students who earn this certification are able to provide emergency pre-hospital medical care to those who have sustained potentially life-threatening illnesses and injuries.

“Every one of these graduates worked while going through school,” explained Rollins. “These students did an amazing job. COVID put a lot of stress on the EMS system as a whole and our students – many of them who volunteer at local stations. These students were amazing.”

The region’s new paramedics include Jack Abbott, Kace Barth, Kayla Currie, Victoria Carter, Frederick Clarke, Phillip Coleman, Gabriella DePhillip, James Doonan, Dale Gilbert, Ethan Johnson, Walt Johnson, Darren Johns, Megan Lowmiller, Keithen May, Tim McGarry, Oliva Morgan, Biscequlia Powell, and Nathan Sauer.

CSM was awarded top-ranking status for its Allied Health programs by Intelligent.com in March 2021. CSM was listed among thousands of public institutions in the nation, and the comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 2,277 accredited colleges and universities, CSM’s program ranked 29th nationally. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment before being included in the education resource guide on the best public institution programs for 2021.

Encompassing credit degree programs like Nursing, EMS, Medical Lab Technology, and more, and continuing education workforce training certificates in a variety of specialties like Phlebotomy, CNA/GNA, and ECG/EKG Technicians, the Health Pathway at CSM provides a broad variety of medical training for a number of different careers. Some types of nurses and therapists can expect to get started on their careers after two years, or advance their education with certifications at CSM; medical assistants and phlebotomists can get certified in a matter of weeks or months. Learn more online.

