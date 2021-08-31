Astro is a tan and white male Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mix. He is approximately 7 months old. He weighs about 45.3 lbs.. He has not been neutered but will be fully vetted upon adoption.

Astro is already housebroken, and crate trained. If you need a beautiful bundle of energy and excitement in your life, Astro is the perfect guy for you.

He is said to be good with other dogs, cats, and kids; but he may be too energetic for some.

Polite about his food and curious about meeting other friendly dogs his size, he is ready for a life of adventure and fun. Astro’s favorite past time is said to be playing fetch!

To make an appointment to come meet him, email animalshelter@charlescountymd.gov today!

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Tri-County Animal Shelter

6707 Animal Shelter Road

Hughesville, MD 20637

301-932-1713

EMAIL: animalshelter@charlescountymd.gov

