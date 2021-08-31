Wednesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5 pm. Some storms could be severe, with gusty winds and heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. South wind 6 to 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some storms could be severe, with gusty winds and heavy rain. Low around 67. South wind 10 to 14 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

