…A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM EDT FOR

NORTHWESTERN ST. MARYS AND CENTRAL CHARLES COUNTIES…

At 142 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located near Popes Creek, moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Tornado.

SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT…For those in the direct path of a tornado touchdown, flying

debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter.

Damage to roofs, siding, and windows may occur. Mobile

homes may be damaged or destroyed. Tree damage is likely.

This dangerous storm will be near…

La Plata around 155 PM EDT.

Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include

Newburg, Charlotte Hall, Mechanicsville, Swan Point, Wicomico,

Dentsville, Tompkinsville, Faulkner, Mount Victoria and Bel Alton.

TORNADO…RADAR INDICATED

MAX HAIL SIZE…0.00 IN

Instructions: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

