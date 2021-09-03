OWINGS MILLS, Md. – Senior forward Isaac Ekobo (Waldorf, Md./Thomas Stone) helped the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s soccer team (1-0) collect a 1-0 season-opening non-conference victory in overtime over the host Stevenson University Mustangs (0-1).
How It Happened
- Ekobonetted his first goal of the season in the 93rd minute as he finished off an assist from senior defenderJacob Breslauer(Leonardtown, Md./Leonardtown).
- The contest was evenly matched as the Seahawks edged the hosts in shots, 5-4, in the first half while Stevenson posted a 2-1 shot advantage in the final 45 minutes of regulation.
- St. Mary’s College scored the game-winning goal on its only shot of the extra period.
Inside the Box Score
- The Mustangs held the slight advantage in corner kicks, 8-7, as corners were event at 2-2 in the first stanza.
- St. Mary’s finished the game with a 7-6 edge in shots.
Top Performers
- SophomoreMatthew Kopsidas(Rockville, Md./Thomas S. Wootton) made two saves in 82:25 while juniorLiam deLone-Bellsey(Takoma Park, Md./Montgomery Blair) finished out the game for the Seahawks first shutout of the season.
- Ekoboled St. Mary’s College with four shots and one goal whileBreslauerhad an assist.
- Matt Stellitanorecorded one save for Stevenson in 54 minutes whileKristian Slabygave up the goal in 39:40 minutes of action with no saves.
Notes
- This is the Seahawks’ third straight victory over Stevenson.
Up Next for the Seahawks
- Sep. 4 vs. Eastern Mennonite (0-0) – Salisbury, Md. (Elmer Lord Tournament) – 3:00 p.m.
- Sep. 5 vs. Roanoke (1-0) – Salisbury, Md. (Elmer Lord Tournament) – 1:00 p.m.