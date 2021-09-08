ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s soccer team fell this afternoon (Sept 5) against Old Dominion Athletic Conference member, Shenandoah University. St. Mary’s College was unable to answer back to Shenandoah’s goal in the 45th minute of play.

Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

How it Happened

The first half of the match-up was a power struggle for the Seahawks and Hornets. The Hornets’ offense was able to get off ten shots to the Seahawks’ defensive end. Ella Raines fired off the only shot St. Mary’s College recorded in the 13th minute of the first half. Both teams’ defensive efforts lead to a tie at 0-0 when entering halftime.

In the first 45 seconds of the second half, Lauren Giron fouled Shenandoah's, Chandler Gallant giving her a penalty kick. Gallant's shot just got by first-year goalkeeper, Emma Tawney, giving the Hornets their first goal.

fouled Shenandoah’s, Chandler Gallant giving her a penalty kick. Gallant’s shot just got by first-year goalkeeper, , giving the Hornets their first goal. The Hornets were able to tally nine shots total in the second half, compared to the Seahawks’ six. Tawney recorded three saves in the first half and four in the second. Raines led the team in shooting for St. Mary’s College with five total shots, four of those being in the second half. Unfortunately, the Seahawks could not find the back of the net, leading to the Hornets’ victory.

Inside the Box Score

Gabby Manning fired off two shots today, bringing St. Mary’s College’s total to 7 shots. Raines now leads the team in shots with six total in the 2021 season.

Tawney made quite the college debut with seven saves from eight shots on goal. Tawney now holds the best save percentage on the team with 87.5%.

Gallant for Shenandoah lead her team in shooting and scoring today with six shots and one goal.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Sept 8 vs. Eastern Mennonite | 7:00 PM | Jamie L. Roberts Stadium

