Clinton, MD(September 7, 2021)–MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center is pleased to welcome Brian C. Case, MD, FACC, a board-certified and fellowship-trained interventional cardiologist who joined the hospital in August 2021.

Dr. Case, a Montgomery County native, graduated cum laude from St. George’s University School of Medicine in 2012 and then participated in an internship at NYU Langone Hospital-Long Island, formerly known as NYU Winthrop Hospital. Dr. Case completed an extensive residency at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital and was selected as the chief medical resident in 2016 for internal medicine. He then obtained fellowship training through a joint program at both MedStar Georgetown University Hospital and MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C., where he was honored as a chief cardiology fellow in 2019, followed by two years of combined research and clinical interventional cardiology.

As part of the specialty care provided at MedStar Southern Maryland in Clinton, Maryland, Dr. Case treats patients with coronary artery disease through modern technological interventions such as intravascular imaging and invasive physiology to help guide stent selection, placement, and deployment. His training includes performing intravascular ultrasound and optical coherence tomography for intravascular imaging, as well as fractional flow reserves and instantaneous wave-free ratios for evaluation of physiological cardiac ischemia.

“My hope and goal are to incorporate my experience in training into the clinical practice and daily decision making for our patients here at MedStar Southern Maryland,” Dr. Case said. “In the world of interventional cardiology, using intervascular imaging and invasive physiology on a daily basis will help guide treatment plans and allow us to provide more individualized, high-quality heart care. It’s about having transparency and innovation that leads to the best possible outcomes for our patients. Because how we treat people is the heart of what matters.”

For appointments with Dr. Case, please call 301-877-5677. To learn more, visit MedStarHealth.org/Case.

