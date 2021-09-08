A Calvert County woman enjoyed a visit to the Maryland Lottery Winner’s Circle this week after claiming a $100,000 top prize on a lucky $100,000 Extreme Cash scratch-off.

The 60-year-old, who wished to remain anonymous, discovered her big win after revealing a lucky coin emblem on her $30 hot-pink scratch-off. Beneath the symbol, she found the $100,000 prize.

The$100,000 Extreme Cashscratch-off went on sale in September 2020, offering thousands of prizes including 64 $100,000 top prizes. With this win, the game now has 30 top prizes remaining.

The Prince Frederick resident bought her winning instant ticket at Wawa #591 located at 305 Market Square Drive in Prince Frederick. For selling the $100,000 winning scratch-off, the store earned a $1,000 retailer bonus from the Lottery.

