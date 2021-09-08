SALISBURY, Md. – Sophomore midfielder Luke Duswalt (Leonardtown, Md./Leonardtown) put one in the back of the net to lift the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s soccer team (3-0) to a 1-0 non-conference win over Roanoke College (2-1). With the victory, the Seahawks claimed the Elmer Lord Tournament title while junior captain Matt Barlow (Middletown, Md./Middletown) was selected as the Tournament MVP.
How It Happened
- It was a tight first half with the two sides combining for just five shots as Roanoke edged the Seahawks, 3-2, in the first 45 minutes.
- Shots doubled in the second stanza as both teams amped up their attack with St. Mary’s taking the lead this time, 6-4.
- Duswalt’s first collegiate career goal was a one-timed volley into the top right corner off of senior midfielder Owen Smith’s (Middletown, Md./Middletown) pass from the endline to the penalty kick spot.
Inside the Box Score
- The Seahawks took 14 shots in each half to finish the game with a 28-5 advantage while boasting a 5-1 edge in corner kicks.
Top Performers
- Senior captain Roshawn Panton (Bowie, Md./Eleanor Roosevelt) led the Seahawks with three shots while junior Liam deLone-Bellsey (Takoma Park, Md./Montgomery Blair) registered his second career shutout with two saves.
- Zach Behe turned away two Seahawk shots in Roanoke’s first loss of the season.
Up Next for the Seahawks
- Sep. 11 vs. Dickinson (0-1) – St. Mary’s City, Md./JLR Stadium (Seahawk Classic) – 2:00 p.m.
- Sep. 12 vs. No. 16 Swarthmore (2-0) – St. Mary’s City, Md./JLR Stadium (Seahawk Classic) – 4:00 p.m.