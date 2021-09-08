SALISBURY, Md. – Sophomore midfielder Luke Duswalt (Leonardtown, Md./Leonardtown) put one in the back of the net to lift the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s soccer team (3-0) to a 1-0 non-conference win over Roanoke College (2-1). With the victory, the Seahawks claimed the Elmer Lord Tournament title while junior captain Matt Barlow (Middletown, Md./Middletown) was selected as the Tournament MVP.

How It Happened

It was a tight first half with the two sides combining for just five shots as Roanoke edged the Seahawks, 3-2, in the first 45 minutes.

Shots doubled in the second stanza as both teams amped up their attack with St. Mary’s taking the lead this time, 6-4.

Duswalt’s first collegiate career goal was a one-timed volley into the top right corner off of senior midfielder Owen Smith’s (Middletown, Md./Middletown) pass from the endline to the penalty kick spot.

Inside the Box Score

The Seahawks took 14 shots in each half to finish the game with a 28-5 advantage while boasting a 5-1 edge in corner kicks.

Top Performers

Senior captain Roshawn Panton (Bowie, Md./Eleanor Roosevelt) led the Seahawks with three shots while junior Liam deLone-Bellsey (Takoma Park, Md./Montgomery Blair) registered his second career shutout with two saves.

(Bowie, Md./Eleanor Roosevelt) led the Seahawks with three shots while junior (Takoma Park, Md./Montgomery Blair) registered his second career shutout with two saves. Zach Behe turned away two Seahawk shots in Roanoke’s first loss of the season.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Sep. 11 vs. Dickinson (0-1) – St. Mary’s City, Md./JLR Stadium (Seahawk Classic) – 2:00 p.m.

– St. Mary’s City, Md./JLR Stadium (Seahawk Classic) – 2:00 p.m. Sep. 12 vs. No. 16 Swarthmore (2-0) – St. Mary’s City, Md./JLR Stadium (Seahawk Classic) – 4:00 p.m.

Like this: Like Loading...