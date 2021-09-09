LATHAM, N.Y. – Sophomore Madeleine Blaisdell (Bethesda, Md./Walt Whitman) garnered the United East Conference Women’s Runner of the Week award for the week ending September 5 as announced by the conference office Tuesday morning.



Blaisdell paced the St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s cross country team this past Saturday as the Seahawks finished third at the six-team Towson University Invitational, which featured four Division I institutions and one Division II program. St. Mary’s College, the only Division III school at the meet, placed third with 104 points, 15 points ahead of Division I Morgan State University.



The Towson Invitational marked Blaisdell’s first collegiate cross country race as the 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She finished the 4K course in 16:22.3 for 18th place in a field of 49 runners.

St. Mary’s College will be back in action this Saturday, September 11, at the Shannon Henretty Invitational hosted by Stevenson University at its Greenspring campus in Stevenson.



