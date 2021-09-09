(Central Islip, NY September 8, 2021) Despite a dazzling Daryl Thompson (L, 11-3) outing, the Long Island Ducks pitching staff led a 4-2 win over the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs on Wednesday night. Ducks starting pitcher Scott Harkin (W, 5-0) remains undefeated on the year, giving up just one run over six innings of work.

Brady Dragmire (H, 11) and Rob Griswold (S, 3) closed out the event, with Griswold picking up a two-inning save. For Thompson, the crafty veteran allowed four runs, three earned over eight innings, while striking out two and walking three. Wednesday night’s win for Long Island gives the Ducks their second win of the series, and a chance to pick up the three-game sweep against the Crabs on Thursday night.

The Ducks snatched the first three runs of the game in innings three and four. Right fielder Johnni Turbo led off the third inning with a solo homer that scored the first run of the game. An inning later, the Ducks backstop who once caught a Tim Lincecum no-hitter, Hector Sanchez, plated two more runs on an RBI double and an error to make the score 3-0.

Southern Maryland received their first run of the contest in the fifth inning on an RBI single from Zach Collier that scored Dario Pizzano. The Ducks though would answer back quickly in the bottom half of the inning. After a leadoff triple from Long Island’s Vladimir Frias, MLB veteran, and former AL MVP candidate, Lew Ford, shot a sacrifice fly out to the right-field that moved the score to 4-1. Collier stayed hot in the seventh inning with a solo home run, but that’s all the Blue Crabs offense could muster the rest of the night.

One more game remains in the week-long road trip for the Blue Crabs, in which the best-case scenario will result in a 3-4 record. Due to the skid from Southern Maryland, the ALPB North Division is tightly contested, with the last place York Revolution just 1.5 games back of the first-place Blue Crabs. With just over one month left in the season, this might be one of the closest playoff races that the Atlantic League has seen in some time. The Blue Crabs return home to Waldorf on Friday, September 10th to kick off a nine-game homestand.

