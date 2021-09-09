On September 8, Eugene Emanuel Hardy, 31, of Waldorf, was arrested in connection with four armed robberies of convenience stores in the county. In each case, Hardy entered a store, displayed a handgun, demanded money, and fled.

As a result of the investigation, detectives assigned to the Robbery Unit and investigators from the Agency’s Homeland Security Section identified the suspect. Detectives apprehended Hardy and then served a search warrant at his residence and recovered evidence linking Hardy to the robberies.

Hardy was charged with armed robbery, robbery, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and theft. He is being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.

