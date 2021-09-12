ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – Sophomore midfielder Lucca Mazzola’s (Pasadena, Md./Spalding) first collegiate goal proved to be the difference Saturday afternoon as the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s soccer team came away with a 2-1 non-conference victory over the visiting Dickinson College Red Devils.

How It Happened

After back-and-forth play between the two teams early in the first half, Dickinson converted on a corner kick in the 25th minute. Isaac Bradbury fired in a pass from the far corner flag into the middle of the penalty box where Ronan Higgins headed the ball into the left side of the goal for his first score of the season.

Higgins struck again for the Red Devils 11 seconds later but this time with an own goal for St. Mary’s College as he mistakenly headed in a blocked cross.

The two sides went into halftime even at 1-1 with the Seahawks holding a 10-6 shot advantage.

The tables turned in the second half as Dickinson posted a 12-5 lead in shots but only one shot was on target.

In the 89th minute, junior forward Thomas Williamson (Ellicott City, Md./Marriotts Ridge) laid off a ball at the top of the box and Mazzola sent a laser into the lower left corner.

Inside the Box Score

Dickinson finished the contest with an 18-15 shot advantage and edged the Seahawks, 7-3, in corner kicks.

Top Performers

Senior captain Roshawn Panton (Bowie, Md./Eleanor Roosevelt) led the Seahawks with seven shots while junior Liam deLone-Bellsey (Takoma Park, Md./Montgomery Blair) notched five saves.

(Bowie, Md./Eleanor Roosevelt) led the Seahawks with seven shots while junior (Takoma Park, Md./Montgomery Blair) notched five saves. Tyson Burling took six shots and John Baney turned away six Seahawk shots as Dickinson remains scoreless on the season.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Sep. 12 vs. No. 16 Swarthmore (2-0) – St. Mary’s City, Md./JLR Stadium – 3:00 p.m.

Like this: Like Loading...