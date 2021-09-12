Slots Magic Casino review by CasinoBonusTips.com

Introduction

After its rebranding from its previous name, Jackpot Party, Slots Magic casino shot into the gaming world in 2014.

SK Processing which operates the casino has ensured that the casino is a surefire hit for players. One of the reasons is that the site can be accessed on mobile devices, desktops, or a computer system.

However, it is our pleasure to show you some of the one thousand and one reasons why Slots Magic mobile casino should be checked out today.

Games offered

As can be gleaned from the name, the vast majority of games here are slots. Slots Magic hosts over 3000 slot games provided by industry heavyweight such as RTG, Netent, NextGen, Play’N Go. Thus, there is a healthy mix of slots to choose from.

However, Slot games are not the only available games at the casino, as you can also play baccarat, roulette, blackjack, among many others.

An awesome feature is the live game section, where players will play with real people and test their skills. The live dealer games include baccarat, blackjack, and roulette.

Bonus & Promotions

The casino boasts of a handful of bonuses and promotions, prominent of which is the welcome bonus. A welcome package of 100% up to €100 plus 50 free spins is up for grabs for new players. To claim the bonus, new players must use the code MAGIC.

We bet you will be surprised to know that the wagering requirements to cash out these bonuses are considerably low compared to other popular online casinos.

There is the Slots magic VIP program meant for regular players. You begin to amass loyalty points from the first time you log into the site. The benefits attached include free Slots magic bonuses, an invitation to events and other exclusive offers, frequent jaw-dropping.

Deposits & Withdrawal Options

As it was described on https://casinobonustips.com/reviews/slots-magiccasino-review/ , Slots Magic has several deposit and withdrawal methods, which allow players to choose whatever option they prefer.

Depositing on the platform is easy and seamless, with real money transferred to your account without hassle. However, withdrawal may take a few days, depending on your country and the payment option you use.

Slots Magic Deposit and Withdrawal Options include:

Neteller

Skrill

Visa Card

Master Card

Paypal, and

EcoPayz

Customer Support

One of the boxes ticked by Slots magic casino is the customer support that is maintained 24/7. If you have any queries, they can be reached via email, phone, and live chat.

Security

With Slots magic being licensed across territories, including the UK Gambling Commission, and Malta Gaming Authority, it is safe to say that whatever fears players may have, are eliminated.

However, for players particularly cautious about their personal data, Slots magic uses all state-of-the-art protection measures, such as SSL encryption, to protect your personal data.

Conclusion

It is unimaginable to give Slots Magic a low rating as the Casino has ticked all the necessary boxes.

Among the wonderful perks is its user-friendly website, which has been developed to fit every player’s need. Also, from Bonuses to promotions, withdrawal options to numerous languages, and 24/7 customer support, Slot Magic Casino is amazing.

By George Hansen

