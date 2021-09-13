St. Nick — Santa Claus — is one of our most recognized and beloved cultural icons, his jolly laugh, and smiling eyes a happy reminder that Christmas is near.

European immigrants brought to their new country-folk characters that over the years became our present-day Santa Claus.

A Visit from St. Nick stamps features four festive, vividly colored designs that evoke the story of Santa’s visit on Christmas Eve.

In the first stamp, Santa stands on a snowy rooftop against a star-filled, pink-hued sky, his sack slung across his back and one leg inside the red-brick chimney.

The next stamp shows Santa as he descends through the chimney, his legs dangling over the hearth, clad in black boots and his trademark fur-trimmed suit. A log sits in the grate of the red-brick fireplace, while three green stockings, with white toes and heels, hang on the mantel.

The third stamp is a close-up of a winking Santa set against a green background.

The fourth shows Santa in his sleigh, with four reindeer visible, as they fly across the face of the full moon in a dark, starlit sky.

Art director Greg Breeding designed the stamps with original art by Brad Woodard.

The A Visit from St. Nick stamps is being issued as Forever stamps. These Forever stamps are always equal in value to the current First-Class Mail 1-ounce price.

