ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – Senior captain Roshawn Panton (Bowie, Md./Eleanor Roosevelt) found the back of the net early in the first half and that’s all the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s soccer team needed to hand No. 16 Swarthmore College a 1-0 setback in non-conference action Sunday afternoon.

How It Happened

Swarthmore had four of the first five shots of the game with three being off target and the other one denied by junior Liam deLone-Bellsey (Takoma Park, Md./Montgomery Blair).

(Takoma Park, Md./Montgomery Blair). On the Seahawks’ second shot of the contest, Panton struck gold at 12:57 for his team-leading third goal of the season. Junior forward Thomas Williamson (Ellicott City, Md./Marriotts Ridge), from about 25 yards out, sent in a high diagonal ball into the center of the penalty box where Panton chest trapped the ball and maintained control while spinning to face the goal with three Garnet players on him before firing a right-footed shot into the bottom right corner just inside the near post.

The Garnet dominated the second half but the SMCM defense was up to the challenge, forcing the visitors to take nine off-frame shots and breaking up their seven corner kicks.

Senior defender Jacob Breslauer (Leonardtown, Md./Leonardtown) rocketed a shot towards the far post in the 84th minute but Kral made a diving save to keep the Garnet within one.

Inside the Box Score

Swarthmore won both the shot and corner kick battles, 16-6 and 9-4, respectively. The Garnet were also called offside four times – twice in each half – while St. Mary’s College had one offside call in each half.

Top Performers

Williamson finished with two shots while Panton scored on his only shot of the game.

finished with two shots while scored on his only shot of the game. deLone-Bellsey wrapped up his second solo shutout of the season with three saves.

wrapped up his second solo shutout of the season with three saves. Joe Barilepaced the Garnet with three shots whileMax Kralfinished with three stops in his first start of the season.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Sep. 15 vs. York (Pa.) (2-1-1) – St. Mary’s City, Md./JLR Stadium – 7:00 p.m.

Sep. 18 at Morrisville State (2-2-1) – Morrisville, N.Y. – United East Conference – 1:00 p.m.

