Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) is moving all in-county high school varsity football games scheduled for this Friday, Sept. 17, to 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 18. The schedule is below.

La Plata High School vs. Patuxent High School (held at La Plata)

vs. (held at La Plata) Henry E. Lackey High School vs. Thomas Stone High School (held at Lackey)

vs. (held at Lackey) Maurice J. McDonough High Schoo l vs. Calvert High School (held at Stone/homecoming)

l vs. (held at Stone/homecoming) North Point High School vs. Westlake High School (held at North Point)

This change does not apply to the game scheduled between St. Charles High School and Leonardtown High School set for Sept. 17, 6 p.m. at Leonardtown.

In addition to school staff and administrators, CCPS works with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office to secure officers to provide support at high school football games. The officers work with school staff during games to ensure the events are safe for all attendees. CCPS has not been able to secure adequate officer coverage for in-county games scheduled for Sept. 17.

The schedule changes may cause schools to adjust junior varsity events set for Sept. 18. These changes only affect Sept. 17 games at this time.

