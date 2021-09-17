On September 16, at approximately 4:14 pm., patrol officers responded to the 6300 block of Grant Chapman Drive in La Plata for the report of a motor vehicle collision involving a child. Upon arrival, officers located a child who had been struck by a vehicle, driven by a family member, in the driveway of her residence. Reesa Sechrist, 9, of La Plata, was pronounced deceased on the scene. The investigation is still ongoing and no additional information can be released at this time. The Traffic Operations Unit is investigating.

