Noise Advisory for NSWC Dahlgren Range Testing for the week of Sept. 20-24, 2021

NSWC Dahlgren will conduct range testing September 21-22, 2021 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Testing has potential to produceVERY LOUD NOISEin communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren. Access to the Potomac River Middle Danger Zone (MDZ), as described in 33 CFR 334.230, will be restricted during testing.

Range / Weapons Testing Hotline: 877-845-5656 (toll free) for daily updates on range operation and test schedules.

Noise Questions & Comments:Call NSF Dahlgren: 540-653-8153to comment or ask a question about noise or vibrations you think are being caused by operations at Dahlgren.

For more information on NSWC Dahlgren’s range schedule, contact the NSWCDD Public Affairs Office, (540) 653-8154.Range Schedule for the week of Sept. 11-17, 2021

Monday, September 20

Testing at: Buildings 1180-1186/EEA/PRTR River Operations

Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Noise on Station: Potential to create “Some” noise in the southern (Building 101) area of NSF Dahlgren.

Potential to create “Some” noise in the southern (Building 101) area of NSF Dahlgren. Noise Down Range: Potential to create “Some” noise down range and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren.

Potential to create “Some” noise down range and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren. River Restrictions: None

None Roads Closed on Station: Tisdale Road/Shocktube Road/Blue Stone Road

Tisdale Road/Shocktube Road/Blue Stone Road Barricades Closed on Station: Area 3 Barricade/Shocktube Road Barricade/Hide Away Pond Barricade/1410 Back Gate/Blue Stone Road Barricade/Churchill Range/Harris Range

Area 3 Barricade/Shocktube Road Barricade/Hide Away Pond Barricade/1410 Back Gate/Blue Stone Road Barricade/Churchill Range/Harris Range EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943

Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943 MR Shelter Condition:

Other Notifications: None

Tuesday, September 21

Testing at: Buildings 1180-1186/EEA/PRTR River Operations/AA Fuze Range

Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Noise on Station: Potential to create “Very Loud” noise in the eastern (Main Range and Terminal Range) area of NSF Dahlgren.

Potential to create “Very Loud” noise in the eastern (Main Range and Terminal Range) area of NSF Dahlgren. Noise Down Range: Potential to create “Very Loud” noise down range and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren.

Potential to create “Very Loud” noise down range and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren. River Restrictions: Restricted approximately 15,000 yards down range from NSF Dahlgren below the yellow “M” buoy (Maryland) and to the yellow “L” buoy (Virginia).

Restricted approximately 15,000 yards down range from NSF Dahlgren below the yellow “M” buoy (Maryland) and to the yellow “L” buoy (Virginia). Roads Closed on Station: River Bank Road/Fuze Road/Tisdale Road/Shocktube Road/Blue Stone Road

River Bank Road/Fuze Road/Tisdale Road/Shocktube Road/Blue Stone Road Barricades Closed on Station: North Main Range Gate 1/North Main Range Gate 2/Fuze Road Barricade/Area 3 Barricade/Shocktube Road Barricade/Hide Away Pond Barricade/1410 Back Gate/Blue Stone Road Barricade/Churchill Range/Harris Range

North Main Range Gate 1/North Main Range Gate 2/Fuze Road Barricade/Area 3 Barricade/Shocktube Road Barricade/Hide Away Pond Barricade/1410 Back Gate/Blue Stone Road Barricade/Churchill Range/Harris Range EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943

Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943 MR Shelter Condition: Local

Local Other Notifications: None

Wednesday, September 22

Testing at: Main Range/Buildings 1180-1186/EEA/PRTR River Operations/Terminal Range

Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Noise on Station: Potential to create “Very Loud” noise in the eastern (Main Range and Terminal Range) area of NSF Dahlgren.

Potential to create “Very Loud” noise in the eastern (Main Range and Terminal Range) area of NSF Dahlgren. Noise Down Range: Potential to create “Very Loud” noise down range and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren.

Potential to create “Very Loud” noise down range and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren. River Restrictions: Restricted approximately 15,000 yards down range from NSF Dahlgren below the yellow “M” buoy (Maryland) and to the yellow “L” buoy (Virginia).

Restricted approximately 15,000 yards down range from NSF Dahlgren below the yellow “M” buoy (Maryland) and to the yellow “L” buoy (Virginia). Roads Closed on Station: Tisdale Road/Shocktube Road/Blue Stone Road/Holden Road/River Bank Road/Fuze Road

Tisdale Road/Shocktube Road/Blue Stone Road/Holden Road/River Bank Road/Fuze Road Barricades Closed on Station: Churchill Range/Harris Range/Area 3 Barricade/Shocktube Road Barricade/Hide Away Pond Barricade/1410 Back Gate/Blue Stone Road Barricade/Building 997 Gate 1/Building 997 Gate 2/Building 370 Gate/PRTR Main Gate/Star Gauge Road Gate/Olup Gate/Leatherneck Gate/Devil Dog Alley Gate/North Main Range Gate 2/North Main Range Gate 1/Fuze Road Barricade/ Building 1373 Barricade/ Building 235 Barricade/ Building 1160 Barricade/Lower Gambo Creek Gate/Upper Gambo Creek Gate

Churchill Range/Harris Range/Area 3 Barricade/Shocktube Road Barricade/Hide Away Pond Barricade/1410 Back Gate/Blue Stone Road Barricade/Building 997 Gate 1/Building 997 Gate 2/Building 370 Gate/PRTR Main Gate/Star Gauge Road Gate/Olup Gate/Leatherneck Gate/Devil Dog Alley Gate/North Main Range Gate 2/North Main Range Gate 1/Fuze Road Barricade/ Building 1373 Barricade/ Building 235 Barricade/ Building 1160 Barricade/Lower Gambo Creek Gate/Upper Gambo Creek Gate EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943, Spectrum Dependant System (1.3, 2.4 gHz)

Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943, Spectrum Dependant System (1.3, 2.4 gHz) MR Shelter Condition: Local

Local Other Notifications: None

Thursday, September 23

Testing at: Buildings 1180-1186/EEA/PRTR River Operations/Terminal Range

Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Noise on Station: Potential to create “Moderate” noise in the southern (Building 101) area of NSF Dahlgren.

Potential to create “Moderate” noise in the southern (Building 101) area of NSF Dahlgren. Noise Down Range: Potential to create “Moderate” noise down range and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren.

Potential to create “Moderate” noise down range and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren. River Restrictions: Restricted approximately 10,000 yards down range from NSF Dahlgren below the yellow “O” buoy (Maryland) and to the yellow “N” buoy (Virginia).

Restricted approximately 10,000 yards down range from NSF Dahlgren below the yellow “O” buoy (Maryland) and to the yellow “N” buoy (Virginia). Roads Closed on Station: Tisdale Road/Shocktube Road/Blue Stone Road

Tisdale Road/Shocktube Road/Blue Stone Road Barricades Closed on Station: Churchill Range/Harris Range/Area 3 Barricade/Shocktube Road Barricade/Hide Away Pond Barricade/1410 Back Gate/Blue Stone Road Barricade/Lower Gambo Creek Gate/Upper Gambo Creek Gate

EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943, Spectrum Dependant System (1.3, 2.4 ghz)

Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943, Spectrum Dependant System (1.3, 2.4 ghz) MR Shelter Condition:

Other Notifications: None

Friday, September 24

Testing at: Buildings 1180-1186

Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Noise on Station: None

None Noise Down Range: None

None River Restrictions: None

None Roads Closed on Station: Tisdale Road/Shocktube Road/Blue Stone Road

Tisdale Road/Shocktube Road/Blue Stone Road Barricades Closed on Station: Area 3 Barricade/Shocktube Road Barricade/Hide Away Pond Barricade/1410 Back Gate/Blue Stone Road Barricade

Area 3 Barricade/Shocktube Road Barricade/Hide Away Pond Barricade/1410 Back Gate/Blue Stone Road Barricade EMCON Conditions: None

None MR Shelter Condition:

Other Notifications: None

