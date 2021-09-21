Bandit is a black and white male Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mix. He is approximately 7 years old. He weighs about 69.6 lbs.. He has not been neutered but will be fully vetted upon adoption.

Bandit is a sweetheart who loves playing with his toys. He greets everyone who walks by his kennel with a butt wag and a toy in his mouth. This lovebug is waiting to be your new bestie.

To make an appointment to come to meet him, email animalshelter@charlescountymd.gov today!

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Tri-County Animal Shelter

6707 Animal Shelter Road

Hughesville, MD 20637

301-932-1713

EMAIL: animalshelter@charlescountymd.gov

