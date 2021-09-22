KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s soccer team rose three spots to No. 3 in the United Soccer Coaches Top 25 Poll 2 released Tuesday afternoon. The Seahawks find themselves in the Top 10 for the second straight week but crack the Top 5 for the first time in program history.

St. Mary’s College is coming off three wins last week and the Seahawks now boasts an 8-0-0 (2-0-0 UEC) overall record. SMCM opened up its inaugural season in the United East Conference with a pair of wins in New York over SUNY Morrisville and Wells College.

The Seahawks are No. 3 in Division III behind No. 1 Tufts University (4-0-0) and No. 2 Washington and Lee University (5-0-1). Tufts remains in the top spot for the second week in a row while Washington and Lee moved up one spot from last week’s No. 3 ranking.

St. Mary’s College, who is also the top team in Region IV, has outscored its opponents, 25-4, in eight matches and recorded five shutouts.

Senior captain Roshawn Panton (Bowie, Md./Eleanor Roosevelt) ranks fourth nationally with three game-winning goals, fifth with eight goals, and eighth with 18 points while junior goalie Liam deLone-Bellsey (Silver Spring, Md./Montgomery Blair) ranks 13th with three solo shutouts.

St. Mary’s College has a tough week ahead as the Seahawks travel to Baltimore to face No. 22 Johns Hopkins University on Wednesday, September 22, at 4:00 p.m. before welcoming conference foe, Penn State Harrisburg, to the Jamie L. Roberts Stadium on Saturday, September 25, at 2:30 p.m. Penn State Harrisburg is currently seventh in Region IV.

