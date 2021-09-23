The College of Southern Maryland women’s volleyball fall 2021 season began on September 3 when they swept Cecil College 3-0.

It was CSM’s first match since November 2, 2019, when the Hawks lost 3-0 to the Northern Virginia Community College Nighthawks in the Region XX Division II Tournament quarterfinals. The Hawks did not compete during the 2020-21 season.

CSM won their sets against Cecil by scores of 25-21, 25-17, and 25-18.

Freshman Janiyah Brand led the Hawks with seven kills, while freshmen India Chesson and Samya Alexander had six each. Alexander went 6-11 with a .364 kill percentage, and Chesson was 6-14 for a .286 kill percentage.

Freshman Ann Rerig provided 25 assists, the most by a CSM player in a match since Kelsey Hanks had 28 against Anne Arundel Community College on October 18, 2019. Rerig also tied with Brand for most service aces in the game with four.

Freshman Madison Slattery had nine digs, four kills, and two service aces, while freshman Trinity Barrett had three solo blocks, three digs, and three kills.

The Hawks lost their second match of the season 3-0 to the Hagerstown Community College Hawks on September 15.

CSM lost their sets by scores of 25-9, 25-18, and 25-13.

Brand led the Hawks in kills again with seven. She also registered five digs, two service aces, and one block assist. Rerig also provided the most assists for the Hawks with 14, while Slattery recorded the most digs with seven. Rerig and Slattery added one service ace each.

