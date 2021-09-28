Kind, beautiful and loving… all words to describe our sweet Rose.

170995 – Rose (TCAS) is a tan and white female American Bulldog mix. She is approximately 8 years old. She weighs about 83.4 lbs.. She has not been spayed but will be fully vetted upon adoption.

She loves going for walks and getting love from her human. She is truly a gentle giant and has a wonderful soul. Rose came in as a stray so we don’t have any background info on her, but she has been nothing but perfect while she’s been here.

To schedule an appointment to come and meet her, send an email to animalshelter@charlescountymd.gov today!

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Tri-County Animal Shelter

6707 Animal Shelter Road

Hughesville, MD 20637

301-932-1713

EMAIL: animalshelter@charlescountymd.gov

