LATHAM, N.Y. – Sophomore Madeleine Blaisdell (Bethesda, Md./Walt Whitman) picked up her second United East Conference Women’s Runner of the Week award of the season for the week ending September 26 as announced by the conference office Tuesday morning.

Madeleine Blaisdell ’24 running at Towson Invitational (9.4.21) Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Blaisdelland the St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s cross country team finished strong at the Dickinson College Long-Short Invitational on Saturday, September 25, coming in 11th in the 18-team field, which featured five teams ranked in the Mid-Atlantic Region as well as the hosts being ranked seventh in Division III.

Blaisdellclocked a 25:33.627 for the 6K course to take 28th in a field of 125 runners

St. Mary’s College will be back in action this Friday, October 1, running the women’s college white 6K course at the Paul Short Run hosted by Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pa. The race is slated to start at 2:30 p.m.

2021 United East Conference Women’s Runners of the Week

Sept. 7– Madeleine Blaisdell , St. Mary’s College, So.

Sept. 14– Tatyana Gibson, Penn State Harrisburg, Fy.

Sept. 21– Samantha Amorin, Penn State Harrisburg, Fy.

Sept. 28– Madeleine Blaisdell , St. Mary’s College, So.

