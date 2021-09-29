ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – St. Mary’s College of Maryland inducted five new members into its Athletics Hall of Fame Saturday morning (Sept. 25) as part of the Hawktoberfest weekend

The Class of 2021 included: Andrew Gear ’14 (tennis), Kelly Heyde ’13 (swimming), Nicholas LaGuerre (basketball), Nairem Moran ’99 (field hockey/lacrosse), and Andrew Toussaint ’02 (lacrosse).

Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2021 (l-r): LaGuerre, Moran, Heyde, Gear, and Toussaint Credit: Gretchen Philips / St. Mary's College of Maryland

“What an incredible day it was celebrating the tremendous athletic careers of each of our five inductees. These individuals personified what it truly means to be a student-athlete at St. Mary’s College of Maryland, and what the “St. Mary’s Way” is all about,” Director of Athletics & Recreation Crystal Gibson said.

“It was great to be able to commemorate this moment with the family, friends, and teammates that shared in our inductees’ journeys, as well as the current student-athletes who continue to strive toward reaching their outstanding heights on and off the playing fields.”

Gearleft St. Mary’s College as the men’s tennis program’s all-time leader in both singles (69) and doubles (56) victories. Additionally, he set the program’s single-season record for singles wins with 21 during his sophomore season in 2011-12. The Westminster, Md., native garnered 2013 Capital Athletic Conference (CAC) Co-Player of the Year honors as a junior. Gear, the 2011 CAC Rookie of the Year, was First Team All-CAC in singles and Second Team All-CAC in doubles as a first-year. He finished as a five-time all-conference selection as Gear picked up three more Second Team All-CAC awards for his play at the first singles flight.

Heydebecame the first-ever CAC swimmer to win the same three events – 200 and 400 individual medley and 200 butterfly – all four years. The Wilton, Conn., native set five school records, a pair of CAC records, and one CAC championship meet record. She still holds all three CAC marks – 200 fly and 400 IM – plus three school records – 200 fly, 400 IM, and 1,000 freestyle. The 2010 CAC Rookie of the Year, Heyde qualified for three NCAA Division III Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships – 2010, 2011, and 2012. In October 2014, Heyde was one of five St. Mary’s College women’s swimmers named to the CAC Silver Anniversary Team.

The 2014-15 CAC Player of the Year,LaGuerreis the school’s third all-time leading scorer (eighth in CAC history) with 1,581 points. The Baltimore, Md., native was the first Seahawks men’s basketball player to earn two All-America honors as he was named to the National Basketball Coaches Association Coaches Division III All-America Second Team and D3hoops.com All-America Fourth Team in 2015. In addition to his two All-America awards, LaGuerre was a three-time NABC All-Mid-Atlantic District selection, earning First Team honors in 2015 and a spot on the Second Team in 2013 and 2014.

Moranwas a two-sport athlete at St. Mary’s College, starring for both the field hockey and women’s lacrosse programs. A 1998 United States Women’s Lacrosse Association Honorable Mention All-American, she was the first Seahawk to garner Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association (IWLCA) Central Region All-America honors when Moran landed on the Second Team in 1996. She added an IWLCA All-South Atlantic Region First Team nod as a senior in 1999. In January 2015, Moran was one of nine St. Mary’s women’s lacrosse players named to the CAC Silver Anniversary Team. On the field hockey field, she garnered Second Team All-CAC honors as a junior in 1997.

The 1999 CAC Rookie of the Year, Toussaint left the men’s lacrosse program as the Seahawks’ all-time leader in points (208) and assists (118) while graduating as the second all-time leader with 90 goals. He currently ranks second in both assists and points while being fifth in goals. The Potomac, Md., native was named First Team All-CAC three times in 2000, 2001, and 2002. He finished his junior campaign as the NCAA Division III statistical leader with 55 assists. Toussaint also led the Seahawks in scoring three of his four seasons. In January 2015, he was one of six St. Mary’s College men’s lacrosse players named to the CAC Silver Anniversary Team.

