SALISBURY, Md. – First-year forward Ella Raines (Severna Park, Md./Severna Park) found the back of the net for the seventh time this season as the St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s soccer team picked up a non-conference road win Wednesday afternoon. St. Mary’s College (5-3-3) notched a 1-0 victory over the host Salisbury University Sea Gulls (4-5-1) late in the second half.

How It Happened

The first half belonged to the hosts as Salisbury peppered first-year goalkeeper Emma Tawney (Parkville, Md./Eastern Technical) and the Seahawks defense with eight shots, including four on frame which Tawney handled to keep the Sea Gulls off the scoreboard.

St. Mary's College was limited to three shots in the first 45 minutes with just one on target and the two sides headed into halftime in a scoreless draw.

The Seahawks stepped up their offense in the second stanza, firing off eight shots after only three in the first half.

SMCM was awarded a penalty kick in the 79th minute when Raines was tackled by the Sea Gulls goalie, Emma Hill, inside the box.

Raines stepped up to the spot and right-footed a hard, low shot into the lower left corner to break the scoreless draw.

Inside the Box Score

Salisbury dominated the offensive categories with a 19-11 shot advantage and a 7-1 margin in corner kicks.

Ella Raines taking a shot vs. Eastern Mennonite (9.8.21) Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Top Performers

Raines has now netted four of the team’s five game-winning goals.

Tawney collected a season-best 10 saves for her first solo shutout of the season.

collected a season-best 10 saves for her first solo shutout of the season. Autumn Doughertyled the Sea Gulls with five shots whileHillfinished with three stops.

Notes

In its last seven games, St. Mary’s College owns a 3-1-3 record.

Today’s victory snaps a four-game skid for the Seahawks against Salisbury.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Oct. 2 vs. Penn State Berks (2-5-2, 2-0-0 UEC) – Jamie L. Roberts Stadium – 5:00 p.m

