SALISBURY, Md. – First-year forward Ella Raines (Severna Park, Md./Severna Park) found the back of the net for the seventh time this season as the St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s soccer team picked up a non-conference road win Wednesday afternoon. St. Mary’s College (5-3-3) notched a 1-0 victory over the host Salisbury University Sea Gulls (4-5-1) late in the second half.
How It Happened
- The first half belonged to the hosts as Salisbury peppered first-year goalkeeper Emma Tawney (Parkville, Md./Eastern Technical) and the Seahawks defense with eight shots, including four on frame which Tawney handled to keep the Sea Gulls off the scoreboard.
- St. Mary’s College was limited to three shots in the first 45 minutes with just one on target and the two sides headed into halftime in a scoreless draw.
- The Seahawks stepped up their offense in the second stanza, firing off eight shots after only three in the first half.
- SMCM was awarded a penalty kick in the 79th minute when Raines was tackled by the Sea Gulls goalie, Emma Hill, inside the box.
- Raines stepped up to the spot and right-footed a hard, low shot into the lower left corner to break the scoreless draw.
Inside the Box Score
- Salisbury dominated the offensive categories with a 19-11 shot advantage and a 7-1 margin in corner kicks.
Top Performers
- Raineshas now netted four of the team’s five game-winning goals.
- Tawneycollected a season-best 10 saves for her first solo shutout of the season.
- Autumn Doughertyled the Sea Gulls with five shots whileHillfinished with three stops.
Notes
- In its last seven games, St. Mary’s College owns a 3-1-3 record.
- Today’s victory snaps a four-game skid for the Seahawks against Salisbury.
Up Next for the Seahawks
- Oct. 2 vs. Penn State Berks (2-5-2, 2-0-0 UEC) – Jamie L. Roberts Stadium – 5:00 p.m