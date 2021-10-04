ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – St. Mary’s College of Maryland skipper Leo Boucher ’22 captured the Carl Van Duyne Trophy, women’s sailing finished ninth at the Women’s Atlantic Coast Championship (ACC) Round 1A, and coed sailing placed 14th at the Danmark Trophy over the October 2-3 weekend.

Leo Boucher ’22 shaking hands with Coach Bill Ward at 2019 ICSA Men’s Singlehand Nationals

CARL VAN DUYNE TROPHY at U.S. MERCHANT MARINE ACADEMY

In winning the Carl Van Duyne Trophy, Boucher claimed his third MAISA Conference Men’s Singlehand Championship title and secured a spot in the 2021 Inter-Collegiate Sailing Association (ICSA) Men’s Singlehand National Championship hosted by the University of Washington on November 5-7. He won the 2019 ICSA Men’s Singlehand National Championship after finishing second in 2018.

Boucher never scored higher than fifth in any of the 12 races, winning Race #3 and Race #10, to finish with 35 points and 27 points ahead of Georgetown University’s Thomas McCann ’22, who finished second. Charlie Anderson ’25 placed 14th in the field of 18 sailors with 141 points while Kieran James Golden ’24 came in 16th with 159 points.

WOMEN’S ACC ROUND 1A at ST. MARY’S COLLEGE OF MARYLAND

St. Mary’s College earned a berth in the 2021 Atlantic Coast Championship (ACC) Finals hosted by Harvard University on October 16-17 after finishing in the Top 9 this weekend at the Women’s ACC Round 1A. The Seahawks finished with 123 points in the A division and 111 in the B division for 234 total points and a ninth-place finish in the 16-team field.

The A division saw SMCM finish ninth, notching four finishes among the top five, including a second-place finish in Race #2. In the B division, the Seahawks collected three top-five finishes such as a second-place finish in Race #7.

DANMARK TROPHY at U.S. COAST GUARD ACADEMY

The coed sailing team totaled 269 points at the Danmark Trophy for a 14th-place finish in the 20-team field. St. Mary’s College came in 15th in the A division with 139 points while the Seahawks took 11th in the B division with 130 points.

In the A division, SMCM put up six top-10 finishes, including a pair of sixth-place finishes in Races #7 and #9, while the Seahawks in the B division also collected six top-10 finishes, coming in second in Race #3 and third in Race #9.

A Division (15th of 20) Lineup: Owen Hennessey ’25 [skipper] with Sam Muir ’22 [crew]

[skipper] with [crew] B Division (11th of 20) Lineup: Taft Buckley ’25 (1-4, 9-10), Max Kleha ’25 (5-8, 11-12) [skippers] with Ellie Sekowski ’23 [crew]

Up Next for the Seahawks

Oct. 9-10 – Oyster Bowl – The Teddy Turner Waterfront – 10:00 a.m.

Oct. 9-10 – Stu Nelson (Women’s) – New London, Conn. (Connecticut College) – 10:30 a.m.

Oct. 9-10 – Coed ACC Round 1 – Providence, R.I. (Brown University) – 10:30 a.m.

