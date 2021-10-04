On October 2 at 8:45 a.m., officers responded to a motor vehicle crash near the intersection of Billingsley Road and Catchpenny Place in Bryans Road, MD.

Police and Fire/EMS responded to the scene and attempted to provide life-saving measures to the motorcycle driver; however, she succumbed to her injuries.

A preliminary investigation revealed the driver of the motorcycle, Rose Annette Proctor, 44, of Bryans Road, was traveling Eastbound on Billingsley Road in the area of Catchpenny Place when she lost control on a curve, crossed the center lines, and was struck by an oncoming vehicle. The driver of the passenger car was not injured and remained on the scene.





The Traffic Operations Unit is investigating.

