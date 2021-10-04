The $5,000 Loaded instant ticket delivered its second $50,000 prize to a lucky Waldorf man, who visited Lottery headquarters to claim on Sept. 30.

The Charles County resident’s winning numbers matched 25 of the 30 prize amounts in the ticket’s play area. After purchasing the game at 7-Eleven #33430 located at 401 Manning Road in Accokeek, he had to break out a calculator to add up all the prizes. The total was $50,000, the second-level prize on the $20 ticket.

The $5,000 Loaded ticket launched in May, and six of its $1 million top prizes remain unclaimed, along with six more $50,000 prizes, 45 $10,000 prizes, and thousands of additional prizes ranging from $20 to $5,000.

