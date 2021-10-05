LANCASTER, Pa. – First-year Kaley Christman (Jefferson, Md./Brunswick) was picked as the Atlantic East Conference Field Hockey Defensive Player of the Week for the week ending October 3 as announced by the conference office Monday afternoon.

Christman helped the St. Mary’s College of Maryland field hockey team to a 1-1 week as the Seahawks posted a 2-0 non-conference road win over Bridgewater (Va.) College on September 29 before falling 3-1 at Roanoke this past Saturday.

The 5-6 goalie played in her first two games of the season, starting both. Christman posted her first career shutout with just one save as the Seahawks used a goal in the first and third periods to defeat Bridgewater, 2-0. The St. Mary’s College defense also limited the Eagles to just two shots (one on goal).

Christman then made a season-best two stops in a tough 3-1 non-conference road loss to Roanoke College on October 2.

The Seahawks will be back in action this Saturday, October 9, when St. Mary’s College begins conference play by hosting Neumann University at the Jamie L. Roberts Stadium at 1:00 p.m.

2021 Atlantic East Conference Field Hockey Defensive Players of the Week

Sept. 7 – Courtney Keith, Cabrini, Fy., GK

Sept. 13 – Julia Levase, Immaculata, Fy., GK

Sept. 20 – Charlotte Horn , St. Mary’s College, Fy., D

Sept. 27 – Lauren Smith, Marywood, Sr., D

Oct. 4 – Kaley Christman , St. Mary’s College, Fy., GK

