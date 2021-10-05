Sweet, sweet Billy-( 170809 )- we can’t say enough good things about this big goofball! Billy says that a stranger is just a friend he hasn’t met yet, and greets new friends with a wagging tail and a big happy hug!

Billy is a white and brown male Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mix. He is approximately 2 years old. He has not been neutered but will be fully vetted upon adoption.

He loves to play with his toys and is a polite, well-mannered dog. He seems very interested in other dogs in the shelter and maybe happy with another canine companion to keep him busy!

Billy came into us as a stray, and while it seems like he didn’t have a great start, he would never let you know that just by looking at him.

To make an appointment to come to see this sweet boy, send an email to animalshelter@charlescountymd.gov today! We know you’ll fall in love with him right away!

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Tri-County Animal Shelter (TCAS)

6707 Animal Shelter Road

Hughesville, Md 20637

301-932-1713

