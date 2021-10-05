LATHAM, N.Y. – First-year Emma Tawney (Parkville, Md./Eastern Technical) became the first St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s soccer player to earn United East Conference honors this season.

Emma Tawney taking a goal kick vs. Shenandoah (9.5.21) Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Tawney was picked as the United East Women’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Week for the week ending October 3 as announced by the conference office Monday afternoon. She is the fourth different conference goalie to garner the award.

Tawney helped St. Mary’s College to a 2-0 week as the Seahawks posted a 1-0 non-conference road win over Salisbury University on September 29 and remained unbeaten in league action with a 1-0 victory over Penn State Berks this past Saturday.

The 5-6 netminder collected a season-best 10 saves in leading St. Mary’s College a shutout triumph at Salisbury. It was Tawney’s first solo shutout of the season in four games played and three starts.

She currently boasts a 0.57 goals against average and an 0.895 save percentage in four games played with three starts. Tawney owns a 3-1 record in those four games with one shutout and just two goals against in 315 minutes of action.

St. Mary’s College will be back in action this Wednesday, October 6, when the Seahawks travel to Fredericksburg, Va., to take on the University of Mary Washington in non-conference action at 3:00 p.m.

2021 United East Conference Women’s Soccer Defensive Players of the Week

Sept. 6 – Meaghan Miller, SUNY Morrisville, So., GK

Sept. 13 – Delaney Shifflett, Penn State Harrisburg, Sr., GK

Sept. 20 – Erin Mikula, Lancaster Bible, Sr., GK

Sept. 27 – Savannah McNeal, Penn State Berks, Fy., GK

Oct. 4 – Emma Tawney , St. Mary’s College, Fy., GK

