LATHAM, N.Y. – Sophomore Madeleine Blaisdell (Bethesda, Md./Walt Whitman) notched her second straight United East Conference Women’s Runner of the Week award of the season for the week ending October 3 as announced by the conference office Tuesday morning. Blaisdell has previously won the honor on September 7 and 28.

Madeleine Blaisdell ’24 running at Towson Invitational (9.4.21) Credit: Bill Wood

Blaisdell tallied a personal-record of 24:25.2 for 67th place (out of 263 runners) on the women’s college white 6K course at the Paul Short Run hosted by Lehigh University on Friday, October 1. The Seahawks finished strong, posting a 26th-place finish in the 32-team field.

St. Mary’s College will be off for two weeks before heading to Frederick, Md., to compete at the Hood College Invitational on Saturday, October 16. Racing is slated to start at 10:00 a.m.

2021 United East Conference Women’s Runners of the Week

Sept. 7 – Madeleine Blaisdell , St. Mary’s College, So.

Sept. 14 – Tatyana Gibson, Penn State Harrisburg, Fy.

Sept. 21 – Samantha Amorin, Penn State Harrisburg, Fy.

Sept. 28 – Madeleine Blaisdell , St. Mary’s College, So.

Oct. 5 – Madeleine Blaisdell , St. Mary’s College, So.

