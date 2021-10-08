LATHAM, N.Y. – First-year Michael Wade (Ellicott City, Md./Patuxent) picked up his second United East Conference Men’s Runner of the Week award for the week ending October 3. Wade earned his first United East weekly honor back on September 14.

Michael Wade running at Towson Invitational (9.4.21) Credit: Bill Wood

There have been five United East Men’s Runners of the Week announced and the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s cross country team has notched all but one of those awards.

Wade paced the Seahawks on the men’s college brown 8K course at the Paul Short Run hosted by Lehigh University on Friday, October 1. The course featured predominantly Division I and Division II teams as well as some of the top-ranked teams in Division III. St. Mary’s College performed well with Wade leading the way with a 214th-place finish (out of 340 runners) with a personal-record time of 27:23.5. As a team, the Seahawks finished 39th in the 41-team field.

St. Mary’s College will be off for two weeks before heading to Frederick, Md., to compete at the Hood College Invitational on Saturday, October 16. Racing is slated to start at 10:00 a.m.

2021 United East Conference Men’s Runners of the Week

