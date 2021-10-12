Clinton, MD(October 11, 2021)–MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center is pleased to welcome its newest board-certified and fellowship-trained gastroenterologist, Tilak Baba, MD. Dr. Baba attended medical school at St. George’s University in Grenada, West Indies, prior to completing an Internal Medicine residency at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, DC. He then obtained fellowship training in Gastroenterology and Transplant Hepatology at MedStar Georgetown.

Dr. Baba is a certified member of the American Gastroenterological Association, American College of Gastroenterology and the American Association of Study of Liver Diseases. He will be taking a certification exam for Transplant Hepatology in 2022. As a gastroenterologist at MedStar Southern Maryland, he will offer care and treatment for a variety of conditions including liver disease, Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, cirrhosis, alcohol liver disease, liver lesions, acute liver failure, liver cancer and many others, in addition to certain esophageal diseases.

Dr. Baba believes in prolonging the life of patients by providing healing through a continuity of compassionate care. From colon cancer screening to treating esophageal disorders, liver disease and other intestine issues, Dr. Baba is very intentional about creating positive outcomes when it comes to changing and saving lives.

“For me, the most important thing is putting patients first when it comes to listening to their needs, understanding their concerns and working together to come up with a treatment plan on how to manage their disease,” Dr. Baba said. “The multidisciplinary approach to care at MedStar Southern Maryland is so unique because everyone here works closely together and is all about providing the best care for patients, which helps make my job easier. MedStar Health really embodies the whole patient-first mentality in terms of fulfilling community needs in an individualized, compassionate manner.”

To make an appointment with Dr. Baba, please call 301-877-4599. To learn more, visit MedStarHealth.org/Baba.

