Leonardtown, MD –Oct 12, 2021—Port of Leonardtown Winery, operated by the Southern Maryland Wine Growers Cooperative, wins Top Honors in the Maryland Governor’s Cup Competition. The winery has excelled in wine competitions, winning multiple double golds, Best of Show, and Best of Class awards for their locally grown wines, since opening in 2009.

“In light of this and recently accrued honors, Port of Leonardtown Winery continues to show their dedication to producing top wines. Fifteen judges reviewed nearly 150 wines representing two dozen categories to those worthy of top honors. With a best in the show, two best in class and double gold, winemaker Lauren Zimmerman’s skill is undeniable,” said Kevin Atticks, Director of Maryland Wineries Association











The Governor’s Cup Competition was judged by professional sommeliers and restaurant buyers in a blind tasting. The competition was held in Baltimore in early September.

Close to 200 wines were submitted across the state and scored, based on a 20 point scale. Double Gold was awarded to wines that received the gold from each judge. Only one wine was awarded Best in Show and the Governor’s Cup. The top winner, the newly released Port of Leonardtown Winery’s 2019 Chambourcin Reserve, was grown from grapes in St. Mary’s and Calvert County. This smooth dry red wine is available now through the winery’s Tasting Room and website shop.

This year alone, the winery has been awarded over 10 Gold medals and 3 Double Golds.

“We work hard to grow and source quality grapes from Maryland soil and are honored to take home this prestigious award. We believe that the Chambourcin grape has a very strong future in Maryland wine, and due to expanding production here at Port of Leonardtown Winery, we are actively looking to work with additional premium vineyards in Maryland,” said Lauren Zimmerman, Port of Leonardtown Winery Winemaker.

