Cross is a grey and white male Caine Corso mix.

He is approximately 9 years old. He weighs about 90.1 lbs.. He has not been neutered but will be fully vetted upon adoption. (Fully vetted; alter, UTD vaccines, dewormed, and micro-chipped)

To make an appointment to come see this sweet boy, send an email to animalshelter@charlescountymd.gov today! We know you’ll fall in love with him right away!

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Tri-County Animal Shelter (TCAS)

6707 Animal Shelter Road

Hughesville, Md 20637

301-932-1713

