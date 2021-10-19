Cross is a grey and white male Caine Corso mix.
He is approximately 9 years old. He weighs about 90.1 lbs.. He has not been neutered but will be fully vetted upon adoption. (Fully vetted; alter, UTD vaccines, dewormed, and micro-chipped)
To make an appointment to come see this sweet boy, send an email to animalshelter@charlescountymd.gov today! We know you’ll fall in love with him right away!
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
Tri-County Animal Shelter (TCAS)
- 6707 Animal Shelter Road
- Hughesville, Md 20637
- 301-932-1713