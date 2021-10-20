LANCASTER, Pa. – For the third time this season, a St. Mary’s College of Maryland field hockey player has been selected as the Atlantic East Conference Field Hockey Defensive Player of the Week. Senior Sophie Carlson (Churchville, Md./C. Milton Wright) earned the honor for the week ending October 17 as announced by the conference office Monday afternoon.

Sophie Carlson (l.) and Audrey Dickens honored by Atlantic East Credit: Bill Wood

Additionally, sophomore Audrey Dickens (Phoenix, Md./Dulaney) was named to the weekly honor roll.

Carlson and Dickens helped St. Mary’s College post a pair of dominant shutout victories in the Atlantic East competition this past week. The Seahawks blanked both Immaculata University, 8-0, and Gwynedd Mercy University, 5-0, on their way to a 3-0 conference record and a two-way tie with Cabrini University for the top spot in the team standings.

Carlson was part of a defensive unit that held Immaculata and Gwynedd Mercy to a combined total of three penalty corners and two shots. She also added a goal in the 8-0 win over Immaculata on October 13 as Carlson converted a penalty stroke for the final score of the game.

Dickens had a solid week for the Seahawks on the offensive end as she collected her first career hat trick and led the team in scoring with eight points on three goals and two assists. The 5-6 midfielder started the week with three goals and an assist in the rout of Immaculata before assisting on senior forward Sammi Edwards’ (Fallston, Md./John Carroll) first career goal in the win over Gwynedd Mercy.

Dickens is tied for second in the league with two game-winning goals while being tied for sixth with 14 points and tied for eighth with five goals.

The Seahawks (7-6, 3-0 AEC) will be back in action this Wednesday, October 20, when St. Mary’s College steps out of Atlantic East play to take on No. 15 Salisbury University on the Eastern Shore at 6:00 p.m.

2021 Atlantic East Conference Field Hockey Defensive Players of the Week

Sept. 7 – Courtney Keith, Cabrini, Fy., GK

Sept. 13 – Julia Levase, Immaculata, Fy., GK

Sept. 20 – Charlotte Horn , St. Mary’s College, Fy., D

Sept. 27 – Lauren Smith, Marywood, Sr., D

Oct. 4 – Kaley Christman , St. Mary’s College, Fy., GK

Oct. 11 – Kaci Murray, Gwynedd Mercy, Sr., D

Oct. 18 – Sophie Carlson , St. Mary’s College, Sr., D/M

2021 Atlantic East Conference Field Hockey Weekly Honor Roll

Sept. 13 – Celina Kaufman , St. Mary’s College, Jr., F

Sept. 20 – Julia Levase, Immaculata, Fy., GK and Lauren Vanderbraak, Immaculata, So., M

Oct. 11 – Kelsey Corbett, Immaculata, Fy., M

Oct. 18 – Audrey Dickens , St. Mary’s College, So., M

