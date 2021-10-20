A Southern Maryland man crossed paths with Lady Luck while out with his adult daughter last month, buying supplies for his birthday gathering that evening. After picking out a bottle of wine he wanted, his daughter suggested adding a few Powerball tickets to the celebration. That decision was all it took for Lottery luck to crash the party, adding a $50,000 belated surprise to the festivities.

Calvert County man celebrating big win

“I very rarely buy Lottery tickets,” said the 62-year-old. “If my daughter hadn’t mentioned buying tickets, I never would have thought of it. In fact, it took a week after buying them for me to remember to check the results.”

A visit to mdlottery.com delivered the winning numbers for the Sept. 22 drawing. A glance at one of the quick-pick tickets in his hand-delivered late-night mayhem in the retired federal employee’s Calvert County home.

“I just couldn’t believe it. I showed them to my daughter, just to be sure. Then, we woke up my wife, just to be really sure!”

Surprisingly, “Mr. Birthday” reported that even with the excitement, he slept well that night. “I think that, deep down, I didn’t really believe it. When I woke up the next morning, it took me a few minutes to remember. I said to myself, ‘Did that really happen?’”

The Prince Frederick couple will share some of theirPowerballwinnings with a family member about to open a new business. They plan to donate the remainder to their church.

The lucky Lottery retailer that sold our winner his lucky Powerball ticket was ABD Liquors located at 110 West Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick. Stop by and try your Powerball luck. Tonight’s drawing has a jackpot of $73 million and a cash option of $51.7 million.

