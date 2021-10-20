Leonardtown, MD—It’s that time of the year again! Break out your favorite costumes and don’t miss Trick-or-Treat on the Square in Leonardtown on Saturday, October 23rd!

The Town of Leonardtown and the Leonardtown Business Association will be hosting Trick-or-Treat on the Square this Saturday, October 23rd, from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Local businesses around Town will be participating by handing out candy and/or toys for children, so bring your own Trick-or-Treat bag to collect all the delicious treats. Participating businesses will have a “Trick-or-Treat Here” poster in their front window or attached to their table in the Square. Please make sure children are accompanied by an adult as the roads will only be partially closed for this event. It’s the perfect time to walk around to local businesses and see what they have coming up for the Fall season!

Ye Olde Towne Café will be serving delicious food and treats on the Square during the event starting at 2:00 p.m. Why not stop by for a late lunch or early dinner there or at any of our other wonderful local restaurants before the festivities get underway. During the event, kids are invited to get decorative airbrush tattoos courtesy of Kreative Kharacters and to participate in a fun Halloween Craft with Girl Scout Troop 5907 (while supplies last)! Bring costumed pets to participate in the SMAWL pet costume contest; SMAWL volunteers will take your pet’s picture and post it to Facebook for voting. Then, of course there’s our main event – trick-or-treating on the Square with our local area businesses.

So, get ready for an afternoon full of tricks and treats! We can’t wait to see everyone on the Square on October 23rd from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. For more information, please contact the Town Hall Office at (301) 475-9791 or visit the Town Website at VisitLeonardtownMD.com/TrickorTreat .

