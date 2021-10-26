LATHAM, N.Y. – Sophomore Jason Caro (Lanham, Md./Good Counsel) was named the United East Conference Men’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week for the week ending October 24 as announced by the league office Monday afternoon.

Jason Caro kicking vs. Gallaudet (10.20.21) Credit: Bill Wood

Caro led the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s soccer team in scoring with three goals and an assist as the Seahawks posted a 2-0 week

The 5-9 forward began the week by contributing his first points of the season in a 6-1 victory over Gallaudet University on October 20 as Caro tallied a goal and an assist. He followed that up with his first career multiple-goal game, notching both goals in the Seahawks’ 2-0 triumph at Penn College this past Saturday

St. Mary’s College (12-5, 6-1 UEC) will host Lancaster Bible College in its regular-season finale this Saturday, October 30, at the Jamie L. Roberts Stadium for a conference game at 2:00 p.m. on Senior Day.

2021 United East Conference Men’s Soccer Offensive Players of the Week

Sept. 6 – Jacob Breslauer , St. Mary’s College, Sr., D

Sept. 13 – Chandley Elie, SUNY Morrisville, Jr., F

Sept. 20 – Roshawn Panton , St. Mary’s College, Sr., M

Sept. 27 – Chad Tolson, Lancaster Bible, Sr., F

Oct. 4 – Jose Palomeque, Penn State Harrisburg, Gr., F

Oct. 11 -Joey Aman, Penn State Harrisburg, Sr., F

Oct. 18 – Jacob Breslauer , St. Mary’s College, Sr., D

Oct. 25 – Jason Caro , St. Mary’s College, So., F

