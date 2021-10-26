LANCASTER, Pa. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland field hockey team has swept the Atlantic East Conference Field Hockey Player of the Week awards for the week ending October 24. Sophomore midfielder Audrey Dickens (Phoenix, Md./Dulaney) picked up the Offensive Player of the Week honor while senior Erika Schutt (Vestal, N.Y./Vestal) was named the Defensive Player of the Week.

Audrey Dickens (l.) and Erika Schutt honored by Atlantic East Credit: Bill Wood

Dickens and Schutt led St. Mary’s College to a 1-1 week, including helping to keep the Seahawks undefeated in conference action. SMCM limited No. 17 Salisbury University to two goals on October 20 while blanking league foe, Marywood University, 1-0, on October 24.\

Dickens, the first St. Mary’s College player to earn Atlantic East Offensive Player of the Week honors, netted the game-winning goal at Marywood in the 50th minute for her team-leading sixth goal of the season. She fired off one of the team’s four shots at Salisbury to start the week.

Dickens currently ranks second in the league with three game-winning goals while being tied for sixth with six goals and tied for seventh with four assists. She also ranks seventh with 16 points.

Schutt became the fourth Seahawk to garner the Defensive Player of the Week award after putting up a great defensive performance for the Seahawks. She began the week with three defensive saves at Salisbury to hold the Sea Gulls to a 2-0 win.

Schutt was then part of a defensive unit that limited Marywood to just five shots (one on target) in 60 minutes. She is now tied for second in the Atlantic East with four defensive saves.

The Seahawks (8-7, 4-0 AEC) will play for the No. 1 seed in the 2021 Atlantic East Field Hockey Championship Tournament this Thursday, October 28, when St. Mary’s College hosts Cabrini University (9-6, 4-0 AEC) at the Jamie L. Roberts Stadium at 5:00 p.m.

2021 Atlantic East Conference Field Hockey Offensive Players of the Week

Sept. 7 – Allison Martin, Cabrini, Sr., M

Sept. 13 – Milana Straub, Marywood, Fy., F

Sept. 20 – Cydney Lahr, Marywood, So., F

Sept. 27 – Cydney Lahr, Marywood, So., F

Oct. 4 – Angie Genter, Marywood, Jr., F

Oct. 11 – Daly Ewing, Cabrini, So., M

Oct. 18 – Caroline Gallagher, Cabrini, So., M

Oct. 25 – Audrey Dickens , St. Mary’s College, So. M

2021 Atlantic East Conference Field Hockey Defensive Players of the Week

Sept. 7 – Courtney Keith, Cabrini, Fy., GK

Sept. 13 – Julia Levase, Immaculata, Fy., GK

Sept. 20 – Charlotte Horn , St. Mary’s College, Fy., D

Sept. 27 – Lauren Smith, Marywood, Sr., D

Oct. 4 – Kaley Christman , St. Mary’s College, Fy., GK

Oct. 11 – Kaci Murray, Gwynedd Mercy, Sr., D

Oct. 18 – Sophie Carlson , St. Mary’s College, Sr., D/M

Oct. 25 – Erika Schutt , St. Mary’s College, Sr., D/M

