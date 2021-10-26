LATHAM, N.Y. – First-year Ella Raines (Severna Park, Md./Severna Park) became the first St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s soccer player to be named a United East Conference Offensive Player of the Week this season. Raines earned the honor for the week ending October 24 as announced by the conference office this afternoon.

Credit: Bill Wood

Raines notched a goal in each game as St. Mary’s College posted a 2-0 week, stretching its unbeaten streak in conference play to seven (5-0-2) this past week

The 5-2 forward opened up the week with a goal in a 3-0 shutout of Gallaudet University on October 20 before scoring her conference- and team-leading sixth game-winning goal of the season in a 1-0 victory at Penn College on October 23.

Raines is currently tied for the conference lead with 10 goals while being tied for second with 22 points.

St. Mary’s College (9-5-3, 5-0-2 UEC) will be back in action this Saturday, October 30, when the Seahawks welcome Lancaster Bible College to the Jamie L. Roberts Stadium for their regular-season finale at 4:00 p.m

2021 United East Conference Women’s Soccer Offensive Players of the Week

Sept. 6 – Tiffany DiCenzo, SUNY Morrisville, So., D

Sept. 13 – Teagan Willey, Penn College, So., F

Sept. 20 – Rhyan Socash, Penn State Harrisburg, Sr., M/F

Sept. 27 – Sara Hathaway, Penn State Berks, Jr., F

Oct. 4 – Grace Burns, Penn State Abington, So., F

Oct. 11 – Kendal Ream, Lancaster Bible College, Sr., F

Oct. 18 – Kylee Altland, Penn State Harrisburg, Sr., F

Oct. 25 – Ella Raines , St. Mary’s College, Fy., F

Like this: Like Loading...