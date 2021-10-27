Buzzy is hoping to find a new home to share the upcoming holidays with.

Buzzy is a cream and black male Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mix.

He is approximately 1 year, 1-month-old. He weighs about 46.2 lbs.. He has not been neutered but will be fully vetted upon adoption. (Fully vetted; alter, UTD vaccines, dewormed, and micro-chipped)

To make an appointment to come to see this sweet boy, send an email to animalshelter@charlescountymd.gov today! We know you’ll fall in love with him right away!

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Tri-County Animal Shelter (TCAS)

  • 6707 Animal Shelter Road
  • Hughesville, Md 20637
  • 301-932-1713

David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor

David M. Higgins was born in Baltimore and grew up in Southern Maryland. He has had a passion for journalism since high school. After spending many years in the Hospitality Industry he began working in...

