Today we participated in a “check presentation” from Mission BBQ of Waldorf. We thank Zanne Dickerson and the staff at Mission BBQ for their hospitality, and a special thanks to the general public for donating to the “red cup campaign” and proceeds go to the CCVFA and CCAEMS #thankyou #muchappreciated

Pictured left to right: Bill Smith, Fire/EMS Coordinator, Waldorf Asst. Chief Pat Nadeau, Mission BBQ Ambassador Suzanne Dickerson, Waldorf Fire Chief Dan Connors Credit: Coordinator/Public Information Officer William Smith

Like this: Like Loading...