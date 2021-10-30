ASHLAND, Va. – The first-years on the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s swim team performed well in their collegiate debut as the Seahawks kicked off the 2021-22 season Friday night at Randolph-Macon College. St. Mary’s College (0-1) captured five events but fell 110-81 to the Yellow Jackets (1-2).

How It Happened

The Seahawks opened up the meet by winning the 200 medley relay with a 1:42.10 behind the efforts of first-year Luke Schwenk (Annapolis, Md./Broadneck), junior Anri Cifuentes Robinson (Easton, Md./Easton), sophomore Sam Shenot (Upper Marlboro, Md./Leonardtown), and junior captain Jack Kennedy (Northampton, Pa./Northampton Area).

Junior Sebastian Ludwig (Bethesda, Md./Walt Whitman) continued the winning as Ludwig captured the 1000 freestyle in 10:55.79 while first-year Aiden Hirschrankin (Frederick, Md./Tuscarora) finished second in 11:12.03.

Schwenk added two more first-place finishes as he claimed the 100 backstroke in 53.91 as well as the 200 individual medley in 2:05.56. Ludwig placed third in the 200 IM in 2:15.59.

Cifuentes Robinson earned a win as well, clocking a 1:06.09 for first in the 100 breaststroke.

Kennedy posted a second-place finish in the 200 freestyle in 1:56.09 while first-year Sam Meisel (Bethesda, Md./Walter Johnson) went fourth in the 50 freestyle in 27.50.

Shenot tallied a second-place finish in the 100 butterfly in 58.12 followed by Cifuentes Robinson in third in 58.62.

Ludwig touched the wall second in the 500 freestyle in 5:17.69 followed by Kennedy in third in 5:25.90.

touched the wall second in the 500 freestyle in 5:17.69 followed by in third in 5:25.90. Hirschrankin also picked up a third-place finish in the 100 freestyle with a time of 56.90 to lead the Seahawks.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Oct. 30 vs. Cabrini (1-0), Immaculata (1-1), Marymount (Va.) (0-3) – St. Mary’s City, Md./MPOARC Aquatics Center – 1:00 p.m.

