ASHLAND, Va. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s swim team kicked off the 2021-22 season Friday night at Randolph-Macon College. The Seahawks (0-1) came up short in a 103-77 loss to the Yellow Jackets (2-1).

How It Happened

The foursome of senior captain Rileigh Krell (Baltimore, Md./Sparrows Point), sophomore Anna Kidd (Arbutus, Md./Mount de Sales), junior Christina Trnkus (Chevy Chase, Md./Bethesda-Chevy Chase), and senior Leila McCloskey (Leonardtown, Md./Leonardtown) opened up the meet with a second-place finish in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:54.49.

(Baltimore, Md./Sparrows Point), sophomore (Arbutus, Md./Mount de Sales), junior (Chevy Chase, Md./Bethesda-Chevy Chase), and senior (Leonardtown, Md./Leonardtown) opened up the meet with a second-place finish in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:54.49. Krell picked up another second-place finish in the 100 backstroke in 1:05:32 while first-year Emma Grimm (Derwood, Md./Magruder) followed in third place in 1:11.02.

picked up another second-place finish in the 100 backstroke in 1:05:32 while first-year (Derwood, Md./Magruder) followed in third place in 1:11.02. Krell’s third second-place finish came as the anchor of the 200 freestyle relay as McCloskey , Trnkus , and Kidd joined her to post a 1:44.55 for second.

third second-place finish came as the anchor of the 200 freestyle relay as , , and joined her to post a 1:44.55 for second. Kidd added a third second-place finish as she took second in the 200 individual medley in 2:17.56 followed by senior captain Bailey Edgren (Canton, Conn./Canton) in third in 2:32.21.

added a third second-place finish as she took second in the 200 individual medley in 2:17.56 followed by senior captain (Canton, Conn./Canton) in third in 2:32.21. Trnkus touched the wall in second in the 100 butterfly in 1:04.14 followed by junior Jazlyn Benitez (Silver Spring, Md./Blake) in third in 1:13.72.

touched the wall in second in the 100 butterfly in 1:04.14 followed by junior (Silver Spring, Md./Blake) in third in 1:13.72. McCloskey ended the meet with three second-place finishes as she placed second in the 50 freestyle in 26.41. Sophomore Marissa Fields (Clements, Md./Chopticon) came in third with a time of 29.49.

ended the meet with three second-place finishes as she placed second in the 50 freestyle in 26.41. Sophomore (Clements, Md./Chopticon) came in third with a time of 29.49. Sophomore Julia Milner (Middletown, Md./Middletown) posted a second-place finish in the 1000 freestyle in 13:17.11 while first-year Gabby DeCrisci (Fredericksburg, Va.) went second in the 500 freestyle in 6:01.91.

(Middletown, Md./Middletown) posted a second-place finish in the 1000 freestyle in 13:17.11 while first-year (Fredericksburg, Va.) went second in the 500 freestyle in 6:01.91. DeCrisci claimed a second-place finish in the 200 freestyle as well in 2:14.18 while Edgren placed third in 2:17.68.

claimed a second-place finish in the 200 freestyle as well in 2:14.18 while placed third in 2:17.68. Senior Christina Bonass (Chestertown, Md./Kent County) led the Seahawks in the 100 freestyle with a second-place finish in 1:03.65 while Fields finished third in 1:05.42.

(Chestertown, Md./Kent County) led the Seahawks in the 100 freestyle with a second-place finish in 1:03.65 while finished third in 1:05.42. In the 100 breaststroke, Edgren was second with a time of 1:15.97 while Bonass placed third in 1:16.79.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Oct. 30 vs. Cabrini (1-0), Immaculata (0-2), Marymount (Va.) (0-3) – St. Mary’s City, Md./MPOARC Aquatics Center – 1:00 p.m.

